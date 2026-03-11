Final preparations underway for Election Day

Lenin Park, located in front of the Hanoi Flag Tower, is adorned with large posters celebrating Election Day. Photo: VNA

In Hanoi, authorities at all levels have proactively developed detailed plans on information dissemination and boosted decoration efforts. Banners, posters, national flags and election-related slogans have been placed along major streets, at administrative centres, residential areas and polling stations, creating a festive and orderly atmosphere ahead of the nationwide voting day, March 15.



Inspection teams from the municipal Department of Culture and Sports have also been dispatched to review communications and preparation efforts in many localities.



Large banners and national flags are prominently displayed at the Dien Bien Phu – Doc Lap intersection near the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, creating a striking atmosphere for the upcoming election. Photo: VNA

Several wards have adopted innovative approaches suited to local conditions. Tay Ho ward has developed a traffic control plan and arranged parking areas near polling stations to facilitate voters’ participation. Dong Da ward has prepared election materials and publicised voter lists and candidate information while expanding communications across multiple channels. Meanwhile, Bach Mai ward has introduced QR codes to allow voters to easily access information about candidates and election-related content. Regulations, voting procedures and necessary equipment have also been fully arranged at polling stations.

Local forces from Clusters 4 and 5 in Ngoc Ha Ward (Hanoi) coordinate to decorate and finalize the polling station ahead of Election Day. Photo: VNA

Local authorities have increased the dissemination of election-related information through community loudspeaker systems, information boards, official websites and verified social media pages, helping officials, Party members and residents better understand their rights and responsibilities as voters.



Meanwhile, in Quang Tri province, the provincial Military Command has conducted inspections from March 9 to 11 to review election preparations at armed forces units.



Members of the Ngoc Ha Ward Veterans Association actively participate in refurbishing and decorating the polling area. Photo: VNA

The inspection team, led by Deputy Political Commissar of the command Colonel Truong Nhu Y, examined preparations including the issuance of directives and election plans, the compilation and posting of voter and candidate lists, the arrangement of polling stations and the readiness of facilities and security plans.

Voters carefully study information on candidates for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 tenure before casting their ballots on Sinh Ton Island, March 8, 2026. Photo: VNA

Initial assessments show that preparations have been made largely on schedule and in accordance with regulations. Personnel work has been carried out in line with procedures, ensuring appropriate representation and structure.



The armed forces have also strengthened security and defence readiness, and closely coordinated with local authorities to maintain political stability and social order before, during and after the election.

Khanh Hoa provincial leaders conduct a final inspection of election preparations in Bac Nha Trang Ward on the afternoon of March 10, 2026. Photo: VNA



With thorough and coordinated preparations from local authorities and relevant agencies, the upcoming election is expected to take place democratically, safely and in accordance with the law, becoming a truly significant political event for citizens nationwide./.