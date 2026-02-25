Infrastructure Breakthroughs Lay Foundation for Robust, Prosperous, Development

Presenting a report of the 13th Party Central Committee on documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress on January 20, Party General Secretary To Lam reiterated the need for a “breakthrough in synchronous and modern infrastructure,” with priority given to strategic transport infrastructure, energy infrastructure, urban infrastructure, telecommunications infrastructure, particularly digital and data infrastructure.

National transport infrastructure makes great strides

In recent years, Vietnam’s national transport infrastructure system has seen robust and more synchronised development, with many key projects completed ahead of schedule. By the end of 2025, the country had put into operation 3,345 km of main expressway routes and 458 km of interchanges and access roads, along with 1,701 km of coastal roads and 1,584 km of national highways.

Van Ninh – Cam Lo Expressway is one of the sub-projects of the North–South Expressway (Eastern section) project. Photo: VNA

Van Phong – Nha Trang Expressway is fully completed. Photo: VNA

🚢 The total capacity of the seaport system has increased by 1.3 times, from 730 million tonnes to 930 million tonnes.

The two-millionth TEU of cargo is handled through Hai Phong Port in 2025. Photo: VNA

Panoramic view of Cai Mep – Thi Vai port complex in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

✈️ The combined capacity of airports has risen by 1.6 times, from 92.4 million to 155 million passengers annually.

A ceremony to welcome the 20 millionth international tourist to Vietnam at Phu Quoc International Airport in 2025. Photo: VNA

📉 As a result, logistics costs have been reduced from 21% in 2018 to around 17%, contributing to improving national competitiveness.

In addition, airports, major seaports and railway infrastructure have been prioritised for upgrades and expansion. Key projects include the completion of Terminal T2 at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi and Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as the ongoing development of Long Thanh, Gia Binh and Phu Quoc airports. National railway projects are also being advanced, including the North–South High-Speed Railway, the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong, Hanoi–Lang Son and Hai Phong–Ha Long–Mong Cai routes. Urban railway systems in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are likewise being implemented.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects construction progress at Long Thanh International Airport in August 2025. Photo: VNA

Ground-breaking ceremony of Gia Binh International Airport in Bac Ninh province in August 2025. Photo: VNA

Passengers experience digital transformation applications on Cat Linh – Ha Dong urban railway. Photo: VNA

Urban infrastructure, housing and technical infrastructure have developed at a faster pace, better meeting the demands of residents and businesses. Urban spaces have been expanded, giving rise to new urbanised areas and emerging growth poles. Many urban areas, economic zones, industrial parks and tourism-service complexes have been developed in a synchronised manner. Power supply, water supply and drainage systems, wastewater and solid waste treatment facilities, public lighting systems and green parks have been upgraded.

Social housing and workers’ housing programmes, along with urban renovation and redevelopment, have been accelerated, gradually improving living conditions for the people. Nationwide, more than 687,000 social housing units have been implemented, and 334,200 temporary and dilapidated houses have been eliminated. These are special national projects that embody the Party’s determination and the people’s aspirations.

After 50 years of construction and development (April 30, 1975–2025), Ho Chi Minh City has developed many modern and civilised urban areas. Photo: VNA

The energy sector has grown strongly, placing Vietnam at the forefront of Southeast Asia in terms of power system scale. National energy security has been ensured, largely meeting the demands of socio-economic development and people’s daily lives. By the end of 2025, the total installed capacity of the national power system, excluding imported electricity, reached approximately 87,600 MW, up nearly 6,400 MW compared to 2024. Of the total, renewable energy sources, including wind, solar, and biomass, accounted for around 24,453 MW, representing 27.9% of the total capacity.

Digital transformation in managing and operating power transmission system (Photo: VNA)

In the digital era, digital infrastructure is not merely a technical tool but a strategic factor determining national competitiveness. In recent years, Vietnam’s digital infrastructure and digital governance capacity have improved markedly and gained international recognition. According to the United Nations, Vietnam climbed 15 places in the E-Government Development Index in 2024, ranking 71st out of 193 countries.

Party General Secretary To Lam inspects the operation of the two-tier local administration in Tay Ho ward, Hanoi. Photo: VNA

In terms of telecommunications, Vietnam’s internet speed rankings have surged into the leading group in the region and the global top 10–15 by international assessments. 4G coverage exceeds 99.8%, 5G covers more than 91% of the population, and 100% of communes and wards are connected by fibre-optic broadband. Fibre coverage to households has reached 87.6%, while smartphone penetration is estimated at over 85%.

Innovation capacity and the startup ecosystem have also strengthened, contributing to improving national competitiveness. Vietnam ranked 44th out of 139 economies with an overall score of 37.1 in the 2025 Global Innovation Index (GII) released by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). The country was also recognised as one of the nine middle-income economies that have recorded the fastest improvement in rankings over the past decade.

Party General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates attend the launch of Vietnam Innovation Day 2025 and the opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2025. Photo: VNA

Scientific and technological breakthroughs. Video: VNA

Administrative procedures and public services have become more convenient and transparent thanks to digital transformation, with fewer paperwork requirements, reduced travel, and shorter waiting times.

By 2025, nearly 78% of applications for fully

online public services were submitted end-to-end via digital platforms, while

close to 84% of public services generated online applications.

! These figures indicate that Vietnam has moved beyond basic digitalisation to a model of “data-driven operations” with digital infrastructure serving as a foundation for enhancing governance effectiveness and reducing costs for citizens and businesses.

During the last five years, a wide range of large-scale, modern and well-coordinated projects in transport, energy, logistics, urban development, healthcare, education and digital infrastructure have been completed or are underway. These projects have generated strong spillover effects, increased land values, enhanced competitiveness and attracted investment, gradually positioning Vietnam as a key connectivity hub in the region and the world.

Presenting the 13th Party Central Committee’s report on documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress at its opening session on January 20, Party General Secretary To Lam reaffirmed the three strategic breakthroughs that are decisive to achieving the country’s development goals in the coming period. Among them, the breakthrough in developing synchronised and modern infrastructure was placed on par with institutional reform and the development of high-quality human resources.

Notably, in addition to transport, energy and urban infrastructure, the report places strong emphasis on digital and data infrastructure — the foundation of the digital economy and modern governance — prioritising “strategic transport infrastructure, energy infrastructure, urban infrastructure, telecommunications infrastructure, especially digital and data infrastructure”.

The Party chief stressed that infrastructure development must also go hand in hand with climate change adaptation and stronger regional linkages. He underlined the need to “expand development space in line with the national master plan, ensuring regional and local connectivity, as well as regional and global integration.” He stated that connectivity is key to reducing logistics costs, improving investment efficiency, expanding markets, creating jobs and spreading development opportunities nationwide.

Hanoi steps up efforts to “green” its transport routes. Photo: VNA

The report clearly outlines three strategic breakthroughs that must be pursued “with greater determination, faster pace and full commitment,” underscoring their close links: institutions pave the way; human resources determine speed and quality; and infrastructure creates space and momentum for growth.

“If implemented in a coordinated manner, we will generate new momentum and a stronger position for development; if carried out half-heartedly, we will forfeit opportunities,” the Party leader said

The country stands at a historic juncture as it prepares to enter a new era of its rise. Institutions are increasingly becoming the “breakthrough of breakthroughs,” while the young workforce is eager to contribute, and the national digital infrastructure is making rapid strides. All are poised to converge under the bold decisions set out in the documents submitted to the 14th National Party Congress, generating combined momentum to drive the nation toward prosperity and happiness./.