General Secretary To Lam Extends Tet Greetings to Vietnam News Agency

24/02/2026

On the occasion of Tet, the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026, on the morning of February 24, 2026, General Secretary To Lam visited and extended Tet greetings to the staff, reporters, editors, and employees of the Vietnam News Agency.

Director General Vu Viet Trang of the Vietnam News Agency welcomes Party General Secretary To Lam. Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA

General Secretary To Lam extends Tet greetings to staff, reporters, and editors of the VNA’s Domestic News Department. Photo: Minh Duc/VNA

General Secretary To Lam extends Tet greetings to staff, reporters, and editors of the VNA’s World News Department. Photo: Minh Duc/VNA

General Secretary To Lam extends Tet greetings to staff, reporters, editors, and employees of the Vietnam News Agency. Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA

Director General Vu Viet Trang reports on the agency's task performance and results. Photo: Minh Duc/VNA Director General Vu Viet Trang presents General Secretary To Lam with a photo book produced by reporters from the VNA Photo Department. Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA Party General Secretary To Lam presents gifts to staff, reporters, editors, and employees of the Vietnam News Agency. Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA Staff, reporters, and editors of the Vietnam News Agency attend the event. Photo: Minh Duc/VNA

By VNA/VNP





