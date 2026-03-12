Ensuring voting rights for detainees reflects humaneness, rule of law



Promoting citizens’ rights in election



At Detention Centre No.1 under the Ninh Binh Department of Public Security in Yen Thang ward, preparations are being carried out strictly in accordance with legal regulations. Detailed plans have been developed, with clear task assignments to ensure detainee voters can participate in while maintaining absolute security and safety at the facility.

Captain Pham Trong Cuong, deputy head of the custodial management unit, said authorities have organised extensive legal awareness activities through public postings, direct explanations and guidance on voting rights to ensure all eligible detainees understand and can exercise their rights in line with the law. The centre has also coordinated with relevant agencies and local authorities to review and compile voter lists and prepare necessary conditions for safe and orderly voting.



According to Lieutenant Colonel Dinh Quang Thien, Director of Detention Centre No.1, all stages from voter registration and polling arrangements to security measures have been carefully prepared, contributing not only to safeguarding electoral rights but also to demonstrating humaneness and legal compliance in detention management.

Polling station No. 5 brings an additional ballot box to Hon Tu Island for officers and soldiers to vote. Photo: VNA



Similar efforts are underway at Detention Centre No.2 in Ly Thuong Kiet ward, where close coordination with local authorities has ensured accurate voter registration and timely updates reflecting actual changes. Nearly 600 voters, including officers, soldiers and detainees, have been listed and publicly posted.



Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Minh Hai, Director of the centre, said voting procedures are designed to be convenient while strictly ensuring ballot secrecy as required by the Election Law. Security forces have been reinforced at key locations, while monitoring and supervision measures are strengthened to promptly handle potential situations and ensure a democratic, lawful and safe election.



Ensuring voting rights for all eligible citizens