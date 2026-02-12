Imperial rituals revived in Hue with reenactment of Nguyen Dynasty New Year royal audience

The royal audience ceremony, one of the most significant court rituals under the Nguyen Dynasty, was traditionally held on the first day of Tet. Favourable weather conditions this year helped draw large crowds of both domestic and international visitors.

The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre on February 11 staged a reenactment of the Nguyen Dynasty’s Thiet Trieu (Royal Audience) ceremony at the Imperial Citadel of Hue to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

The royal audience ceremony, one of the most significant court rituals under the Nguyen Dynasty, was traditionally held on the first day of Tet. Favourable weather conditions this year helped draw large crowds of both domestic and international visitors.

Under traditional protocol, the Nguyen court conducted the Grand Royal Audience at the Thai Hoa Palace and the Regular Royal Audience at the Can Chanh Palace. For the Grand Royal Audience, the King would depart from the Can Chanh Palace, pass through the Dai Cung Gate and ascend the Thai Hoa Palace to personally preside over the ritual. Civil and military mandarins lined up in strict order according to rank, with mandarins and senior officials positioned at the front.

Under traditional protocol, the Nguyen court conducts the Grand Royal Audience at the Thai Hoa Palace and the Regular Royal Audience at the Can Chanh Palace. The protocol is reenacted at the ceremony. Photo: VNA

During the ceremony, mandarins presented New Year congratulatory memorials to the monarch. Royal edicts granting imperial favours were then proclaimed in a solemn atmosphere, accompanied by court music, including both grand and chamber ensembles. The King subsequently returned to the Can Chanh Palace to continue the New Year observances.

At the Can Chanh Palace, imperial princes and members of the royal clan performed obeisance rituals before the King, followed by a banquet and spring festivities.

The reenactment of the Nguyen Dynasty’s Thiet Trieu (Royal Audience) ceremony. Photo: VNA

Nguyen Nhu Phuong, a 55-year-old visitor from Quang Tri province, said she had previously only seen depictions of royal audiences and Nguyen Kings in films and photographs. Experiencing the ceremony firsthand, with its dignified rituals, carefully restored costumes and authentic court music, left a strong impression on her. She noted that the programme offered deeper insight into Nguyen Dynasty court rites associated with Tet.

Francois, a visitor from France, said he was particularly struck by the overall presentation, from the musical instruments and costumes to the precise arrangement of participants. He added that reenactments of the Nguyen Dynasty’s New Year royal audience and other royal rituals have made Hue’s heritage more vivid and engaging for visitors.

A view of the reenactment of the Nguyen Dynasty’s Thiet Trieu (Royal Audience) ceremony. Photo: VNA



The Lunar New Year Royal Audience ceremony of the Nguyen Dynasty was first recreated in a theatrical format in 2021. Prior to its staging, the rituals were meticulously researched based on historical records, with the costumes of civil and military officials faithfully restored to imperial court standards.

Through the reenactment of this solemn ritual, the public and visitors gain a clearer understanding of Nguyen Dynasty court protocols while experiencing the atmosphere of traditional Tet within the heritage space of the former imperial capital of Hue./.