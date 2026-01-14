Hanoi Adorned with Flags and Flowers to Welcome 14th National Party Congress

These days, streets across Hanoi are festooned with flags, flowers, banners and slogans welcoming the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, creating a solemn yet festive atmosphere ahead of the event.

The entrance to the National Convention Center is solemnly decorated with Party and national flags, banners, and slogans in preparation for the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA

The 14th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place from January 19 to 25, 2026, in Hanoi, with the participation of nearly 1,600 delegates, representing more than five million Party members nationwide.

Streets, sidewalks, and public spaces have been renovated and cleaned to a high standard to welcome the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA

With the guiding motto “Unity-Democracy-Discipline-Breakthrough-Development,” the Congress will define strategic thinking, vision, and major policy decisions to enable the country to move forward confidently and strongly in a new era.

The vibrant red of flags, flowers, and banners lining the streets creates a vivid scene in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA

Banners and slogans are displayed with great care and solemnity, ensuring urban aesthetics while marking the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA

Colorful flower arrangements and planters that complement the urban landscape have been installed along major streets to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA