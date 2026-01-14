Culture highlights
Hanoi Adorned with Flags and Flowers to Welcome 14th National Party Congress
These days, streets across Hanoi are festooned with flags, flowers, banners and slogans welcoming the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, creating a solemn yet festive atmosphere ahead of the event.
The 14th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place from January 19 to 25, 2026, in Hanoi, with the participation of nearly 1,600 delegates, representing more than five million Party members nationwide.
With the guiding motto “Unity-Democracy-Discipline-Breakthrough-Development,” the Congress will define strategic thinking, vision, and major policy decisions to enable the country to move forward confidently and strongly in a new era.
To ensure security, public order and traffic safety for the 14th National Party Congress, to be held from January 19 to 25 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi’s Tu Liem ward, Hanoi Police have announced traffic diversion and regulation plans on key roads across the capital city.
Hanoi Police requested the municipal Department of Construction to adjust bus routes and reduce service frequency on roads used by delegates and around the Congress venue.
To ensure safety and security for participating delegates, the force called on all road users to strictly comply with road traffic safety regulations and to promptly yield to priority vehicles performing official duties, following the instructions of traffic control forces./.