Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Vietnam In New Era

Hanoi Accelerates Urban Development with Five Rail Lines, Three Housing Projects

Hanoi held a groundbreaking ceremony for five urban railway lines and three rental housing projects across the city on June 22. This is the largest package of infrastructure and social housing projects the capital has ever undertaken, marking an important shift from the stage of preparing mechanisms and policies to the stage of implementation and the realisation of the Government’s major development directions for Hanoi.

 
 

 

By VNA/VNP

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