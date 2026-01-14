Vietnam's New Era
For a Strong, Prosperous, and Happy Vietnam
Guided by the motto “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development”, the Congress is set to articulate the strategic mindset, vision and decisions that will propel the country forward in a new era, ensuring the achievement of development goals for 2030 – the centenary of the Party’s founding – and realising the long-term vision for 2045 – the 100th founding anniversary of the nation.
Since the initiation of Doi Moi (Renewal) 40 years ago, Vietnam has transformed itself from a war-ravaged, economically backward nation into an economy approaching 500 billion USD in scale, ranking among the fastest-growing and most stable in the Asia–Pacific.
Industry, agriculture and services have all advanced significantly; foreign direct investment has consistently remained among the highest in the region; and international trade has expanded, strengthening ties with the world’s leading economies.
Alongside this economic progress, the material and spiritual well-being of the people has markedly improved; poverty has been substantially reduced; the social security system has been steadily reinforced; and the country’s international standing and prestige have continued to rise.
These achievements clearly show the success of the renewal path and confirm that the choice of national independence tied to socialism - made by the Party, the late President Ho Chi Minh, and the Vietnamese people - is solid and in step with the main trends of global progress.
Building on these accomplishments, the demands of the new era require the Party to adopt a broader vision capable of steering the nation through a dynamic and rapidly evolving period.
Rooted in the results already attained and the emerging requirements of the coming period, the 14th National Party Congress is viewed as a pivotal moment, not only taking stock of past efforts but also charting the course for the next phase of development – one considered decisive for the fulfilment of strategic national objectives.
The drafting of the congress’s documents has therefore been regarded as a central task, “a process of reviewing practice, studying theory, and analysing and forecasting the future,” as Party General Secretary To Lam underlined at a meeting of the standing board of the sub-committee in charge of drafting them on August 13, 2024. During a working session of the standing boards of the congress’s sub-committees on September 25 this year, the Party leader reaffirmed that:
On October 15, 2025, the 13th Party Central Committee published the full draft documents for the 14th Congress, inviting public feedback from cadres, Party members, and the general public. The drafts build on the orientations set at the 13th Congress, while adding new elements to address the changing international landscape and the country’s development needs.
In the draft political report of the 13th Party Central Committee, new-generation development thinking is set out through a series of guiding principles. Notably, these include:
The draft political report outlines the national development objectives for the coming period as follows:
🛡️Safeguard a peaceful and stable environment; foster rapid and sustainable development and firmly protect the homeland
🌟Enhance the overall living standards of the people; advance strategic autonomy, resilience and confidence as the nation moves decisively into a new era
🏭Achieve the goals of gaining modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030
🌏Achieve the goals of becoming a developed, high-income nation by 2045, for a Vietnam that is peaceful, independent, democratic, wealthy, prosperous, civilised, happy, and steadfast on the path towards socialism