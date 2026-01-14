For a Strong, Prosperous, and Happy Vietnam

The photograph “Lung linh mot dai non song” has won at the 2nd Technology with Heart Award, co-organized by the Vietnam News Agency and Viettel. Photo: The organising committee of the award

Guided by the motto “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development”, the Congress is set to articulate the strategic mindset, vision and decisions that will propel the country forward in a new era, ensuring the achievement of development goals for 2030 – the centenary of the Party’s founding – and realising the long-term vision for 2045 – the 100th founding anniversary of the nation.

Since the initiation of Doi Moi (Renewal) 40 years ago, Vietnam has transformed itself from a war-ravaged, economically backward nation into an economy approaching 500 billion USD in scale, ranking among the fastest-growing and most stable in the Asia–Pacific.



Industry, agriculture and services have all advanced significantly; foreign direct investment has consistently remained among the highest in the region; and international trade has expanded, strengthening ties with the world’s leading economies.

Alongside this economic progress, the material and spiritual well-being of the people has markedly improved; poverty has been substantially reduced; the social security system has been steadily reinforced; and the country’s international standing and prestige have continued to rise.



Over the past 80 years, Vietnam has transformed from a country with an underdeveloped agricultural sector and food shortages into one of the world’s leading exporters of farm produce. Photo: VNA







These achievements clearly show the success of the renewal path and confirm that the choice of national independence tied to socialism - made by the Party, the late President Ho Chi Minh, and the Vietnamese people - is solid and in step with the main trends of global progress.

Building on these accomplishments, the demands of the new era require the Party to adopt a broader vision capable of steering the nation through a dynamic and rapidly evolving period.



Rooted in the results already attained and the emerging requirements of the coming period, the 14th National Party Congress is viewed as a pivotal moment, not only taking stock of past efforts but also charting the course for the next phase of development – one considered decisive for the fulfilment of strategic national objectives.

Ho Chi Minh City – Vietnam’s megacity. Photo: VNA

The drafting of the congress’s documents has therefore been regarded as a central task, “a process of reviewing practice, studying theory, and analysing and forecasting the future,” as Party General Secretary To Lam underlined at a meeting of the standing board of the sub-committee in charge of drafting them on August 13, 2024. During a working session of the standing boards of the congress’s sub-committees on September 25 this year, the Party leader reaffirmed that:





The documents must serve as a strong commitment of the Party before the People to a new phase of development – one of stability, breakthrough, modernity, inclusiveness, and sustainability, ensuring comprehensive security while expanding the space for development amid strategic competition and shifts in global standards.

A view of the closing session of the 13th Party Central Committee's 13th session. Photo: VNA

On October 15, 2025, the 13th Party Central Committee published the full draft documents for the 14th Congress, inviting public feedback from cadres, Party members, and the general public. The drafts build on the orientations set at the 13th Congress, while adding new elements to address the changing international landscape and the country’s development needs.



In the draft political report of the 13th Party Central Committee, new-generation development thinking is set out through a series of guiding principles. Notably, these include:



Establishing a new growth model, with science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation as the principal drivers, and elevating the private economic sector as the most important engine of growth; perfecting development institutions in tandem with the comprehensive implementation of four transformations – namely digital transformation, green transition, energy transition, and the restructuring and upskilling of human resources; and attracting and nurturing talent, promoting the development of new productive forces.

Children delight in their first encounters with robots. Photo: The organizing committee of the Technology with Heart Awards



Green growth helps drive the restructuring of the economy in tandem with a renewed growth model, aiming to achieve economic prosperity, environmental sustainability and social equity.

The draft political report outlines the national development objectives for the coming period as follows:

🛡️Safeguard a peaceful and stable environment; foster rapid and sustainable development and firmly protect the homeland

🌟Enhance the overall living standards of the people; advance strategic autonomy, resilience and confidence as the nation moves decisively into a new era

🏭Achieve the goals of gaining modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030

🌏Achieve the goals of becoming a developed, high-income nation by 2045, for a Vietnam that is peaceful, independent, democratic, wealthy, prosperous, civilised, happy, and steadfast on the path towards socialism



The draft documents show a strong commitment to inclusive and sustainable development. They highlight key principles: the economy as the central pillar, Party building as the main task, culture as the spiritual foundation, and the people as the heart, purpose, and driving force of progress. This reflects both the creative application of Ho Chi Minh’s thought and the 1991 Platform, along with the Party’s vision in an era of deeper integration and growing global competition./.