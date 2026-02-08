Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

First Vietnam Glorious Spring Fair 2026: Key significances

The first Spring Fair 2026, themed “Connecting Prosperity – Welcoming a Glorious Spring,” is taking place at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Dong Anh, Hanoi, serving not only as a large-scale trade and service event but also as a key policy initiative to stimulate Tet consumption, strengthen domestic supply chains, promote Vietnamese products and brands, and energise the economy and market confidence at the start of the new year.

08022026-first-vietnam-glorious-spring-fair-2026-key-significances-h84.jpg

VNA/VNP

