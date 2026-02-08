Culture highlights
First Vietnam Glorious Spring Fair 2026: Key significances
The first Spring Fair 2026, themed “Connecting Prosperity – Welcoming a Glorious Spring,” is taking place at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Dong Anh, Hanoi, serving not only as a large-scale trade and service event but also as a key policy initiative to stimulate Tet consumption, strengthen domestic supply chains, promote Vietnamese products and brands, and energise the economy and market confidence at the start of the new year.