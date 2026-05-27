DK1 Platforms – Special Homes in the Open Sea

Amid vast ocean waves, the DK1 platforms stand like unique homes in the open sea. In a place where only sea winds and the sound of waves prevail year-round, soldiers maintain a simple and steady rhythm of life while safeguarding Vietnam’s southern waters.

Far from the mainland, the DK1 platforms rise firmly above the sea, enduring harsh weather, powerful winds, and towering waves. For the soldiers stationed there, the platforms are not only workplaces but also homes where daily life unfolds in a confined yet resilient environment.

Each day begins with exercises, equipment checks, weather observations, and communication duties. Between shifts, soldiers tend small vegetable gardens, care for potted plants, fish in the surrounding waters, or share meals together in the compact living quarters. Though conditions remain challenging, the spirit on the platforms is marked by discipline, solidarity, and optimism.

Fresh water and supplies are carefully rationed, especially during rough seas when transport vessels cannot approach the platforms for extended periods. Yet the soldiers continue to adapt, maintaining stable living conditions while carrying out their missions.

Over the years, the DK1 platforms have become symbols of endurance and national sovereignty at sea. Standing steadfast amid the waves, they reflect the courage and quiet dedication of those who protect the country’s maritime frontier far from shore.