Con Dao emerges as bright spot on global tourism map

The canoe dock provides visitors with access to explore the small islands around Con Dao. Photo: Le Minh/VNP



According to Vogue, travel trends among couples are shifting markedly. Moving away from crowded hotspots and fast-paced urban life, travellers today increasingly seek tranquil spaces that help nurture emotions and private connections.



Against this backdrop, Con Dao Island stands out on the global tourism map in 2026 for its largely untouched beauty. Rather than flashy entertainment streets, the archipelago captivates visitors with its refined seclusion, where dense forests embrace pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters.



A boost from infrastructure, regional connectivity strategy



Con Dao’s appeal lies not only in its pristine natural beauty but also in a well-planned development strategy. Under Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism development orientation, the island is positioned as a key resort “satellite,” complementing the dynamism of the southern metropolis.



Geographical distance has effectively been shortened, with visitors now able to reach the tropical paradise in just about 45 minutes by air from the mainland. Improved transport connectivity, coupled with a green and sustainable tourism strategy, has made Con Dao a top choice for high-end retreats - secluded yet easily accessible.

Haven of world-class experiences

Con Dao’s inclusion in Vogue’s list is largely attributed to its luxury accommodation system, seamlessly integrated with the island’s natural surroundings. Pristine and untouched beauty on Con Dao. Photo: Le Minh/VNP The island’s resorts draw inspiration from traditional fishing villages, offering private spaces with infinity pools, romantic beachfront dinners and spa treatments accompanied by the gentle sound of waves, creating the perfect setting for intimate honeymoons sought after by the global elite.



Newlyweds can choose from Six Senses Con Dao, Poulo Condor Boutique Resort & Spa, The Secret, or Marina Bay for an unforgettable romantic honeymoon experience.



Journey of emotion and discovery

In Con Dao, a honeymoon extends far beyond the comfort of luxury rooms, unfolding as an emotional journey shaped by one-of-a-kind experiences. Couples can feel the thrill of watching planes descend just overhead at the pristine Dam Trau Beach, or quietly observe sea turtles nesting at Bay Canh Islet during breeding season.



For adventure seekers, vibrant coral reefs beneath crystal waters and trekking trails through the national park promise unforgettable memories. The Con Dao Indian-almond trees stand as living witnesses to the transformation of the island district from a “hell on earth“ in the past to the present-day “tourist paradise.“ Photo: Le Minh/VNP The journey also offers moments of reflection, as visitors pay tribute at Hang Duong Cemetery or explore the former prison complex where heroic history blends with the island’s present-day serenity.



Con Dao set to become an international eco-marine heritage and tourism hub

Con Dao’s inclusion in the list alongside renowned honeymoon destinations such as the Maldives, Santorini (Greece), the Loire Valley (France) and the Alps (Switzerland) sends a highly positive signal. No longer known solely as a historical site, the island has truly emerged as a symbol of experiential travel and world-class resort tourism.