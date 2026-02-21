Travel hotspots
Con Dao emerges as bright spot on global tourism map
Against this backdrop, Con Dao Island stands out on the global tourism map in 2026 for its largely untouched beauty. Rather than flashy entertainment streets, the archipelago captivates visitors with its refined seclusion, where dense forests embrace pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters.
A boost from infrastructure, regional connectivity strategy
Con Dao’s appeal lies not only in its pristine natural beauty but also in a well-planned development strategy. Under Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism development orientation, the island is positioned as a key resort “satellite,” complementing the dynamism of the southern metropolis.
Geographical distance has effectively been shortened, with visitors now able to reach the tropical paradise in just about 45 minutes by air from the mainland. Improved transport connectivity, coupled with a green and sustainable tourism strategy, has made Con Dao a top choice for high-end retreats - secluded yet easily accessible.
Con Dao’s inclusion in Vogue’s list is largely attributed to its luxury accommodation system, seamlessly integrated with the island’s natural surroundings.
The island’s resorts draw inspiration from traditional fishing villages, offering private spaces with infinity pools, romantic beachfront dinners and spa treatments accompanied by the gentle sound of waves, creating the perfect setting for intimate honeymoons sought after by the global elite.
Newlyweds can choose from Six Senses Con Dao, Poulo Condor Boutique Resort & Spa, The Secret, or Marina Bay for an unforgettable romantic honeymoon experience.
Journey of emotion and discovery
In Con Dao, a honeymoon extends far beyond the comfort of luxury rooms, unfolding as an emotional journey shaped by one-of-a-kind experiences. Couples can feel the thrill of watching planes descend just overhead at the pristine Dam Trau Beach, or quietly observe sea turtles nesting at Bay Canh Islet during breeding season.
For adventure seekers, vibrant coral reefs beneath crystal waters and trekking trails through the national park promise unforgettable memories.
The journey also offers moments of reflection, as visitors pay tribute at Hang Duong Cemetery or explore the former prison complex where heroic history blends with the island’s present-day serenity.
Con Dao set to become an international eco-marine heritage and tourism hub
Under the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee’s master plan adjustment for Con Dao through 2045, the island is envisioned as an international eco-marine, heritage and tourism city.
Speaking at the first Party Congress of the Con Dao Special Zone in August 2025, Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said Con Dao possesses all the necessary natural, historical and human advantages to become a model of green and sustainable island development in Vietnam. Ho Chi Minh City aims to develop Con Dao into a modern and livable special zone with regional and international stature./.