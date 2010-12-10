Party Central Committee extends greetings to LPRP on founding anniversary

VNA/VNP

The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) has sent a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on the occasion of the 65th founding anniversary of the LPRP (March 22).In the message, the CPVCC has lauded the sound leadership of the LPRP over the past 65 years, especially during the 35-year reform.The achievements the Lao Party has recorded not only hold significance to national construction, defence and development in Laos, but also serve as a great source of encouragement to the Vietnamese Party, State and people, the message said.The Party, State and people of Vietnam believe that their Lao counterparts will reap greater attainments in the reform process, successfully building a Laos of peace, independence, democracy, unity and prosperity.The message of congratulations highlighted recent important achievements made by the Party, State and people of the two countries, as well as the flourishing friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.It said that the bilateral relationship has constantly being deepened across fields, contributing to the national construction and safeguard in each nation.On the occasion, the Vietnamese Party, State and people expressed their sincere thanks for great and valuable support provided by the Lao side for Vietnam during its struggle for national liberation in the past, and in national building and safeguarding at present.Vietnam’s Party, State and people will work closely together with the Party, State and people of Laos to further foster the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity, for the sake of the two countries’ people, and for peace, stability, cooperation in the region and the world, the message said./