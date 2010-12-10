Making News
24/03/2020 09:54 GMT+7 Email Print Like 0

Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens to refrain from travels

The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.

They were required to follow guidance and update regulations in the host countries and airlines, ensure enough documentation to take flights, especially medical certificates if needed.

The ministry directed Vietnamese representative agencies abroad to closely work with the host authorities, international airports and airlines to provide detailed information about Vietnam’s immigration policy, affirming that Vietnamese citizens could return home without certification documents from representative agencies abroad.

They were also required to check the number of Vietnamese citizens stuck at airports and offer support measures if necessary.

For further assistance, citizens could visit official websites of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, or citizen protection hotline of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department +84.981.84.84.84./.
VNA/VNP
Email Print 0

Internet Content Provider (ICP): Vietnam News Agency ISSN : 1606 - 027X | Publishing license 18/GP-BTTTT issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications on January 5, 2012

Publisher: Vietnam News Agency | Editor-In-Chief of VNP: Nguyễn Thắng

Address: 79 Ly Thuong Kiet Street, HaNoi-Vietnam | Tel. (84-4) 3933 2303 | Fax:(84-4) 3933 2291 | Email: vietnamvnp@gmail.com

Copyright © Vietnam Pictorial