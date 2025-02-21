Young Vietnamese talent wins first prize at int’l music competition

Nguyen Lee Hieu won the first prize in the Non-Professional Guitar Category, Group II in the 19th ZhongSin International Music Competition. (Photo: courtesy of ZhongSin International Music Competition)

Nguyen Lee Hieu has surpassed thousands of international contestants to win first prize at the 19th ZhongSin International Music Competition held in Singapore.

Hieu won over the judges and the audience at the event with his captivating and professional performance skills to win the highest prize in the Non-Professional Guitar Category, Group II.

Pianist Nguyen Le Thuyen Ha, Chairwoman of the China-Singapore International Music Competition for Vietnam, commented: “Hieu is a talented boy who shines naturally wherever he goes. In this competition, he maintained seriousness and invested thoroughly in his performance despite facing significant pressure.

“I hope Hieu will continue to have many more opportunities for further development in 2025.'

The nine-year-old boy has held a passion for music since a very young age, especially for the ukulele, which he chose to pursue at the age of five.

His parents also expressed their joy and pride in witnessing their son not only find his passion, but also continually improve, leaving a memorable mark on his musical journey.

When we decided to let our child learn another musical instrument, we just hoped for his overall development and the acquisition of additional life skills. However, Lee Hieu has shown a strong passion since starting with the ukulele, actively practising every day without us needing to remind him,” his father said.

Accompanying our son in music competitions and events, witnessing him confidently perform on large stages and share his passion for the ukulele, we feel incredibly surprised and happy. We will always support and continue to stand by him on his journey to pursue his musical passion.”

Hieu has achieved many impressive accolades in prestigious domestic and international music competitions.

Last year, he was a guest performer at major music events, including the Korea Ukulele Festival and the Malaysia International Ukulele Festival Concert in Kuala Lumpur in December.

He was also selected as the ambassador and special guest performer at the Malaysia Ukulele Talent Contest 2024.

The young talent also won two first prizes in both competition categories at the Rockfest Music International Competition in Malaysia 2024, organised by the Rock School Exams Board England.

At the Grand Finale of the Hong Kong International Music Festival, Hieu won the first prize in the Guitar - Ukulele category for primary school students. He also successfully passed the interview round and was selected to perform at the closing ceremony of the international music festival awards.

The nine-year-old is studying at the International School of Ho Chi Minh City (ISHCMC). In addition to learning the ukulele, Hieu excels in his other subjects.

He loves music and wishes to explore it further, along with learning about other instruments. He is currently studying piano as well. His dream is to compose professionally and to bring joy to others through his music./.