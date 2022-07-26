Making news
Young expats come to Quang Binh within Vietnam Summer Camp
After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Summer Camp has returned with the participation of 107 young OVs from 25 countries and territories who have excelled in academic performance, sports and arts, and contributed much to the building of OV communities.
The 16-day programme will take them to nine cities and provinces across Vietnam where they will visit popular historical relics and natural attractions.
Addressing the gathering in Dong Hoi city, Vice Chairman of the Quang Binh People’s Committee Ho An Phong briefed them on the local cultural, historical and natural richness, adding that with flexible and appropriate mechanisms and policies, the province has been attracting domestic and foreign investment in various spheres.
He expressed his hope that the young OVs will act as ambassadors helping popularise images of Vietnam, including Quang Binh, to international friends.
In Quang Binh, the young OV delegation visited the temple dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh, heroes and martyrs; paid tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap at his resting place; visited the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park; and presented gifts to people with disadvantages at the province’s social work centre.
The Vietnam Summer Camp 2022 kicked off in Vinh city of central Nghe An province on July 22. It is an annual event for outstanding OV youths around the world organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.