World's largest airline to launch flights to Da Nang in June

An Emirates aircraft at Dubai International Airport, the UAE. Photo: AFP/VNA

The world's largest airline, Emirates, will operate flights connecting Middle Eastern countries and major cities in Europe to Da Nang, starting June 2, with a frequency of four flights per week.



This move will make Da Nang the third destination in Vietnam chosen by Emirates to operate flights to, after Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, said Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Truong Thi Hong Hanh.



The round-trip flights to Da Nang will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.



Hanh stated that there are currently 16 direct international air routes, with 50 to 60 flights per day bringing visitors to the central city.



The fact that Emirates, a world-renowned 5-star airline, is to launch direct flights to Da Nang will provide an opportunity to connect the city with 150 countries and territories worldwide, Hanh affirmed, adding that this will help attract a large number of tourists and also prepare conditions for connectivity, trading, and business opportunities when Da Nang launches its international financial centre and free trade zone.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates, shared that Vietnam plays a strategic role in the airline’s Southeast Asia network. The expansion to Da Nang comes at an important point of time, right after the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Vietnam.



Kazim expressed his belief that this new route will contribute to enhancing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.



According to Emirates, the flight schedule will be optimised to facilitate the transportation of passengers from major European cities such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, Manchester, Milan, and Rome, as well as those in the United States, to Da Nang.



In particular, the launch of the routes will also provide easy connectivity for affluent travellers from the Middle East to the city of Vietnam.



In 2025, Da Nang's tourism industry aims to welcome 11.9 million visitors, including 4.8 million foreigners, marking year-on-year rises of 10% and 17%, respectively./.