Vung Tau - Con Dao high-speed ferry reoperated

The high-speed ferry service connecting Vung Tau city and Con Dao island in the southern

Thang Long ferry at Cau Da port in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province. (Photo: VNA)

province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and vice versa was resumed on February 7 by Phu Quoc Express JSC after a 5-month suspension.

The three-storied high-speed boat with 1,000 seats, named Thang Long, is 77.46m in length and 9.5m in wide.



A representative of Phu Quoc Express said that due to bad weather, the company stopped the operation of the Thang Long ferry from September 2024. Now, the weather conditions are good enough for vessels to operate on the route.



The company said that when anchoring at the wharf in Vung Tau city, the Thang Long ferry is still regularly operated on-site, and properly maintained.



On February 7, the ferry carried nearly 500 passengers to Con Dao.

Con Dao is an island located 180km from Vung Tau city, and about 230km southeast of Ho Chi Minh City. It is well known for beaches with white sand, deep blue water and colorful coral reefs. French colonialists and the Americans turned the island into a prison to jail Vietnamese revolutionary soldiers in wartime. The island has attracted many local and foreign visitors in recent years. It takes people about three hours and a half to travel from Vung Tau to Con Dao by the Thang Long high-speed ferry./.