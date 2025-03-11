VTV Phu Quoc Marathon 2025 to take place on early April

The press conference on the VTV Phu Quoc Marathon 2025. (Photo: vtv.gov.vn)

The VTV Phu Quoc Marathon 2025 will take place in Phu Quoc city, the southern province of Kien Giang on April 6, organisers announced on March 10.

Co-organised by Vietnam Television (VTV), the Department of Culture and Sports of Kien Giang, the Vietnam Athletics Federation, Lions Entertainment JSC, and Vietcontent and Trading JSC, the event is expected to attract 5,000 domestic and foreign runners.

One of the standout features of the event will be the combination of competitive racing with sports and relaxation activities, as well as a live musical concert at the Grand World Beach Square. The concert will feature top Vietnamese artists.

Organisers aim for the VTV Phu Quoc Marathon 2025 to establish Phu Quoc as a hub for international sports and entertainment events, boosting Vietnam's global profile, particularly in marathon and outdoor sports.

Additionally, the event aims to raise awareness about marine conservation and the protection of natural landscapes in Phu Quoc, contributing to sustainable tourism development.

The marathon is planned to become an annual event held on Hung Kings' Commemoration Day—the 10th day of the third lunar month—and will rotate across prominent locations in Phu Quoc city.

This year, athletes will compete in four distances: 42km, 21km, 10km, and 5km, with the racecourse passing by luxurious resorts such as Vinpearl and Corona Phu Quoc, offering both participants and visitors a chance to enjoy the scenic beauty of Phu Quoc, known as the "Pearl Island," one of Southeast Asia's most stunning destinations./.