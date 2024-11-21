Making news
VPA shooters secure 15 gold medals at AARM-32
Shooters from the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) team won an additional 15 gold medals and five bronze medals on the fourth day of competition at the 32nd ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-32) in the Philippines on November 20.
Four out of five teams from the contingent — men’s pistol, women’s pistol, rifle, and machine gun —competed, and all successfully advanced to the finals which will take place on November 22.
Shooters from the women's pistol, men's pistol, and machine gun teams secured five gold medals, each. Meanwhile, the carbine team won five bronze medals.
Vietnam have so far brought home a total of 41 medals at AARM-32.
The AARM-32, which kicked off on November 14, is not only a venue for excellent shooters from the armed forces of ASEAN countries to compete, but also provides an opportunity for the shooters to strengthen solidarity, friendship, mutual understanding, as well as master their skills.
It is also an occasion for the armies of ASEAN countries to show their commitment to accelerating stronger and more substantive cooperation, making contributions to the maintenance of peace, stability, and sustainable development for each country and people in Southeast Asia and in the world./.