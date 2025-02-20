Visitors entertained on open-deck boats

During the Lunar New Year, three shows of "tuong" (classical drama) were offered daily to satisfy the demand of visitors, including foreigners. (Photo courtesy of Saigon Water Bus)

ITY Performances of tuong (classical drama), a Vietnamese traditional theatre, on open-deck boats have attracted several thousands of visitors during their tours on the Sai Gon River in Ho Chi Minh City.

They start at 5pm on boats running from Bach Dang Wharf in District 1 along the Sai Gon and crossing popular tourist sites.

The ride runs through sights such as Nha Rong Habour, Bitexco Tower, Thu Thiem 2 bridge, and the Landmark 81 building.

During the Tet (Lunar New Year) from January 29 to February 2, three shows were offered daily to satisfy the demand of visitors. Each show attracted nearly 200 spectators, including foreigners.

The 12-minute performance featured from three to five talented artists who introduce a very unique style of tuong, which was developed from a folk art into a royal art in the 12th century. Five shows are offered every Saturday.

“We are working to offer our shows every day instead of just on weekends,” said Nguyen Kim Toan, director of Thuong Nhat Co Ltd, which manages Saigon Water Bus and Saigon WaterGo.

The Thuong Nhat launched Saigon Art Cruise, a special programme offering Vietnamese theatre and music on open-deck boats.

According to Toan, Saigon Art Cruise shows target visitors who love to discover local culture and lifestyle during their trips.

“Therefore, we will soon offer other traditional Vietnamese genes, including cai luong (reformed opera) of the south and cheo (traditional opera) of the north, to diversify our programme,” he said.

Tuong consists of singing and dancing accompanied by music filled with symbolism. Its themes include monarchist loyalty and patriotism.

Cai luong, which originated 100 years ago, was performed by small troupes in Can Tho City, Soc Trang, Ca Mau and Bac Lieu in the Mekong Delta region.

The art developed in the 1930s and 40s in Sai Gon (now Ho Chi Minh City) and is popular among southerners today. It often features social and family issues.

Cheo was originated in the 12th century in the northern Red River Delta region, and has its roots in traditional village festivals. The plays of cheo typically consist of folk songs with pantomime, instrumental music and dance, combined with instructive or interpretative sketches based on stories from legends, history, or even daily life.

A ticket for an open-deck boat ride with art performances costs 179,000-499,000 VND (7–14 USD) depending on the services a passenger opts for./.