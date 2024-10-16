Viettel officially launches 5G network

The launch of the 5G network of Viettel on October 15 (Photo: VNA)

The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group officially launched the 5G network on October 15, becoming the first to officially provide this service in Vietnam.

In April 2024, Viettel was licensed to use the 2,600 MHz frequency band to develop the 5G network. So far, it has installed more than 6,500 base transceiver stations nationwide, covering all chief towns of the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities, along with major industrial parks, tourism sites, seaports, and airports.

The 5G network theoretically tops out at 10 gigabits per second (Gbps), significantly faster than 4G. In practical conditions, 5G speeds could be around 1 Gbps, which is ten times faster than 4G.

Major General Tao Duc Thang, Chairman and General Director of Viettel, said that the deployment of thousands of 5G base stations within six months since it received the license demonstrates the group’s great efforts and determination to keep Vietnam among the countries taking the lead in 5G commercialisation.

He emphasised that 5G facilitates the development of various economic sectors, driving transformation in areas such as manufacturing, education, health care, transport, and logistics. Additionally, it helps expand Viettel's growth space and enhance the country’s competitiveness in the international area.

Meanwhile, VinaPhone has supplied the service for free for users in covered regions. It plans to complete the installation of 3,000 5G base stations across the nation by the end of this year.

Earlier this month, MobiFone signed a memorandum of understanding with Ericsson to collaborate on the establishment of a 5G innovation hub at MobiFone’s premises in Vietnam.

Under the digital infrastructure strategy by 2025 with a vision to 2030 recently signed by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, the 5G mobile network is expected to reach all cities, provinces, high-tech zones, research and development centres, industrial parks, stations, ports and international airports by 2025 and 99% of the population by 2030./.