Vietnam’s National Day celebrated in various countries

Lao Ambassador to France Kham-Inh Khitchadeth and the embassy’s staff visited the Vietnamese Embassy in France on August 31 to offer congratulations on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945-2024).



Extending his greetings to the Vietnamese Party, State and people, Kham-Inh Khitchadeth appreciated Vietnam’s socio-economic development and diplomatic achievements which, he said, have helped affirm the country’s increasing reputation and standing in the international arena.



He emphasised that the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, built and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of Laos and Vietnam, are valuable assets that the two peoples need to continue strengthening and developing. The diplomat expressed his hope that the two embassies will continue to maintain the tradition of good exchange and cooperation in the coming time.



Thanking the Lao embassy’s staff for their greetings, Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang affirmed that he will continue to maintain and enhance close coordination and cooperation between the two embassies to positively contribute to protecting, preserving, and promoting the unique and invaluable relationship between Vietnam and Laos.



Earlier on August 30, Ambassador Anouparb Vongnorkeo, head of the Lao Delegation to the United Nations (UN), paid a visit to the Vietnamese Delegation to the UN on the occasion of Vietnam's National Day, during which he highly valued the close and trustworthy coordination between the two sides, hoping for more effective cooperation in the coming time.



Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, thanked for the sentiments of the Lao Ambassador and friends. Giang asserted that he will maintain support for the Lao Delegation in successfully assuming the role as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York.



The two diplomats agreed to continue building on the tradition and positive results of cooperation between their delegations in New York, thus contributing to promoting the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



On the same day, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Osaka prefecture held a ceremony to mark the National Day.



Consul General Ngo Trinh Ha said that over the past 79 years, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people have overcome numerous difficulties and achieved significant accomplishments in their struggles to protect independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as in rebuilding the country after the wars. Vietnam's economy continues to grow robustly, and its foreign relations and international integration are becoming increasingly extensive, with the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan making progress across various areas, including trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.



Deputy Governor of Osaka Prefecture Yamaguchi Nobuhiko read a greeting letter from Governor Yoshimura Hirofumi, thanking the Consulate General for its significant efforts in promoting relations between Vietnam and the Kansai region.



On this occasion, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka also received congratulatory letters from numerous members of the House of Representatives of the Japanese National Diet, governors of various prefectures and cities.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Pakistan also hosted a celebration in Islamabad capital city which saw the presence of nearly 200 guests who are representatives from the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and various ministries and agencies in Pakistan; and ambassadors, representatives from embassies of different countries, and international organisations in the capital, along with a large number of Vietnamese expatriates and businesspeople from both Vietnam and Pakistan.



In his speech at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Pakistan Pham Anh Tuan reviewed the significant achievements Vietnam has made in its nation building, safeguarding and development cause since President Ho Chi Minh proclaimed the Declaration of Independence, founding the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on September 2, 1945.



He affirmed that Vietnam continues to pursue a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, and development, multilateralisation and diversification of its relationships, and active and proactive integration into the international community, contributing to regional and global peace, stability, and prosperity.



Regarding Vietnam-Pakistan relations, Tuan emphasised that since the establishment of their diplomatic relations on November 8, 1972, Vietnam has consistently valued the development of cooperation and friendship with Pakistan in various fields, particularly in politics, diplomacy, and economics./.