Making news
Vietnam’s law codification announced
A conference was held in Hanoi on November 5 to review the task of codifying legal documents in 2019-2023 and publicise the code, with Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long attending.
Available at phapdien.moj.gov.vn, the code includes nearly 9,000 valid central-level legal documents grouped into 45 titles, each with one or more sections. Each section is composed from multiple documents covering a specific subject, arranged in a logical and scientific order. The code serves as a free reference for agencies, organisations, and individuals.
Justice Minister Nguyen Hai Ninh highlighted the importance of the codification to ensuring the openness, transparency, accessibility, and ease of reference.
He urged ministries, agencies, and localities to coordinate to strengthen the effectiveness of State management in the systematisation of legal documents and utilise information-technology in the work.
It was reported that the central-level legal documents systematised by ministries and agencies include 8,489 valid documents, and 4,019 completely and 1,724 partially invalid or suspended./.