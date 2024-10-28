Vietnam’s culture popularised in US

Spouses of Vietnamese diplomats in Washington DC take part in a show of traditional costumes of Vietnam. Photo: The Voice of Vietnam

An event promoting Vietnam’s economy, culture and cuisine has been held in Washington D.C, attracting more than 100 participants.

In his remarks at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung provided an overview of the country's history, and diverse and unique culture, as well as the hardworking, intelligent, kind, resilient, and hospitable Vietnamese people. He also highlighted the achievements in the bilateral relations over the past time.

The programme featured presentations on Vietnam's economy and investment opportunities in the country, a showcase of traditional costumes of Vietnam's three regions, and a party honouring Vietnamese cuisine.

On the sidelines of the event, visitors had a chance to try on traditional Vietnamese attire and experience the making of nem cuon (spring rolls), a popular dish in the country.

Gregory Bland, CEO of Things To Do DC, co-organiser of the event along with the Vietnamese Embassy in the US, said guests were eager to learn more about Vietnam's people and culture./.