Vietnamese woman conquers highest mountain in the Americas

Nguyen Thi Thanh Binh, from Hanoi, has triumphantly conquered Aconcagua, the highest mountain in the Americas and the tallest peak outside Asia, standing at an impressive 6,959m.

Aconcagua, part of the Andes mountain range, is located in Mendoza Province, Argentina. It lies 112km from the provincial capital of Mendoza, with its highest peak just 5km from San Juan Province and 12km from the Chilean border. This towering summit is the tallest in both the Western and Southern Hemispheres.

Reflecting on her journey, Binh told Viet Nam News, "This journey was very long and far, two-thirds of the Earth's circumference."

"Aconcagua is a completely different experience compared to the peaks in Nepal's Himalayas that I have previously climbed. The culture, country, and people are all distinct, significantly impacting the journey to conquer each destination.

"The summit stands nearly 7,000 metres high, and I accomplished the climb without supplemental oxygen. The total time for acclimatiaation and conquering the mountain was 14 days, excluding a week of travel.

"The climate is very dry, sunny, and windy. Aconcagua is known as the 'Windy Peak' because wind speeds in the area often reach 50 km/h.

"This is a challenge for climbers because the wind can rapidly lower body temperature, causing hypothermia. Fortunately, I was well-prepared, so my protective gear was safe enough for this journey.

"Earlier, Binh made history as the first Vietnamese woman to conquer Ama Dablam, a stunning peak rising to 6,812m in the Himalayas. Binh is not just a mountain climber; she is also passionate about marathon running, writing and painting./.