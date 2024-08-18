Vietnamese top leader meets with Guangdong Party Committee Secretary

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam had a meeting with Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangdong province Huang Kunming and the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Committee in Guangzhou on August 18, the first day of his ongoing visit to China.

Lam congratulated the province on its development achievements, especially on economics, urban management, special economic models, and expressed his hope that Guangdong will continue reaping greater attainments.

He took the occasion to thank again for sentiments and deep condolences of the Party, State and people of China, and Chinese Party General Secretary and State of China Xi Jinping over the passing of Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong.

Lam emphasised that his first state visit to China after assuming the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) leadership role is, together with Party General Secretary and President Xi and other key leaders of China, to discuss measures to continue deepening and elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, meeting the interests of the two countries, and for the sake of peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Vietnam always attaches importance and gives top priority to developing ties with China, he affirmed.

Expressing his emotions when paying tribute to martyr Pham Hong Thai at the Huang Hua Gang Memorial Park and visiting the relic site of the headquarters of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League, he thanked the Party Committee, administration and people of Guangdong province and Quangzhou city in particular for preserving and conserving important historical evidence in Vietnam’s revolutionary process. They have become a symbol of traditional friendship, solidary and close-nit bonds between the two Party, two countries and two peoples, he said.

Welcoming General Secretary and State President To Lam and the Vietnamese delegation, Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangdong province Huang Kunming, who is also a Politburo member, expressed the honour of Guangzhou city, Guangdong province as it is chosen as the first stop in Lam’s first state visit to China in capacity as the head of the Party and State of Vietnam, especially on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh coming to Guangzhou for his revolutionary activities. This demonstrates the high regard of the Party and State of Vietnam for the long-standing traditional friendship between the two Parties and the two countries, he added.

Huang congratulated Lam on his election as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

The Guangdong leader expressed his impression of Vietnam's outstanding socio-economic development achievements and increasingly enhanced international position under the leadership of the CPV, while affirming his belief that under the leadership of General Secretary and President To Lam, Vietnam will continue to gain greater achievements, successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, and make preparations for and successfully organise the 14th National Party Congress.

General Secretary and President To Lam highly appreciated the good cooperation results between Guangdong and Vietnamese localities, contributing to the development of Vietnam - China relations.

Affirming the common perception of the senior leaders of the two Parties and two countries on supporting the two sides' localities to enhance exchanges and cooperation, Lam suggested that Guangdong and Vietnamese localities promote regular exchanges and cooperation; strengthen substantive cooperation in all fields, especially in trade, investment and strategic connectivity; welcome enterprises of Guangdong province to expand high-quality investment in Vietnam in the fields of digital transformation, green growth, and infrastructure.

In addition, the two sides are urged to promote people-to-people exchanges and enhance cooperation in personnel training, strengthen friendship between the two countries' people from the grassroots level and from localities, contributing to the development of Vietnam - China relations.

Huang affirmed that the Party Committee and administration of Guangdong province attach great importance to relations with Vietnam and its localities.

He also affirmed the determination and desire of Guangdong province in working with potential localities of Vietnam to enhance friendship exchanges and substantive cooperation in fields, contributing to implementing the common perception between the highest leaders of the two Parties and two countries, and elevating the Vietnam - China relations to a new height./.