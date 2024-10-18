Vietnamese, Spanish artists spotlight image of women as superheroines

Visitors explore works at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

A comic exhibition featuring 64 works by Vietnamese and Spanish artists opened in the central city of Da Nang on October 17, highlighting the image of women as “superheroines”.



Opening the event, Vice Director of the Da Nang Culture and Sports Department Nguyen Thi Hoi An said this is an opportunity for the Da Nang public to get a deeper insight into the culture and life of the Spanish nation and people, especially women - the "superheroines" portrayed through the unique and creative drawings by female artists.



Da Nang is the second locality of Vietnam to host the exhibition on the occasion of Spain’s National Day (October 12) and the Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20).



The works displayed at the exhibition are an affirmation that women can be and always have been heroes – from equality fighters and family protectors to pioneers in science, art, and many other fields.



The event is a cultural bridge and a rendezvous of the modern Vietnamese and Spanish art, enhancing the voices of female authors who are receiving attention in Vietnam and Spain.



Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Carmen Cano De Lasala said that the exhibition, held for the first time in 2022, is inspired by its success in Hanoi. Next year, the embassy will organise the exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City.



With a wide range of themes and styles, the works on display are a testament to the endless creativity of women and their contributions to society and art, the ambassador said.



The exhibition will last until November 6 with free admission./.