Vietnamese police bring joy to South Sudanese students

Gifts are presented to Thong Nhat primary school students in South Sudan (Photo: MoPS)

In honour of the Day of the African Child (June 16), the United Nations (UN) Police Gender Affairs Office in South Sudan, alongside several partners, reached out to students in an internally displaced person (IDP) camp.

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Police Women Network, the Juba Capital Police Office, and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) Task Force at UNMISS all joined the UN Police Gender Affairs Office for the initiative, the ministry said.

At Hope secondary school and Thong Nhat primary school in IDP Camp 01, Juba, UNMISS police officers and gender experts conducted sessions to raise awareness of the importance of education for 348 secondary and 1,363 primary schoolers. They also offered gender knowledge and gifts to female students.

The MoPS Task Force, through its Women's Union, provided much-needed school supplies for both schools. Nearly 2,000 notebooks, pencils, rulers, sharpeners, and pens were distributed to students, along with registration books, chalks, and marking pens for teachers.

The UNMISS Police Women Network added a touch of joy to the day by donating toys like hula hoops, jump ropes, soccer balls, and coloring materials to the children.

This marked the third charitable activity by the MoPS Women's Union, aiming to bring hope and support to African children impacted by internal conflicts and living in challenging conditions in IDP camps./.