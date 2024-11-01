Vietnamese PM meets with Emir of Qatar in Doha

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on October 31. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on October 31 morning (local time) as part of his official visit to Qatar.

At the meeting, PM Chinh expressed his delight to meet the Emir again after a year which witnessed many achievements in bilateral relations between Vietnam and Qatar.

The PM congratulated Qatar on its outstanding successes under the judicious and sound leadership of the Emir, helping Qatar develop rapidly and sustainably, with a modern economy, strong national security and defence, and an increasingly important role in the international arena.

The Emir expressed his great joy at meeting PM Chinh again, saying that the Arab people and nations in general and Qatar in particular have deep affection for Vietnam, and admire the glorious historical traditions of the country in the past as well as its great development achievements at present, especially in infrastructure, agriculture and technology.

Sheikh Tamim said that in addition to traditional areas of cooperation, the two sides need to step up and expand cooperation in new areas, especially science-technology, innovation, and energy. He said Qatar is ready to further increase investment in Vietnam in the coming time.

Affirming that there are no limits in relations with Vietnam, the Emir said that Qatar is always open to cooperation activities with Vietnam and suggested the two sides seek areas of cooperation.

The Emir expected that that after the talks between the Vietnamese and Qatari PMs, the two sides will sign many important documents, which create a foundation to deepen the bilateral relations.

However, the relationship between the two countries does not stop at these documents, he said, emphasising that the two sides need to promote new cooperation opportunities, with focus and key points, especially in the fields of strategic investment at the national level, and large infrastructure construction projects. The Emir said he supports and hopes that more Vietnamese companies will invest in Qatar.

The Emir also pledged to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and work stably in Qatar.

PM Chinh thanked the Emir for his deep sentiments toward Vietnam, and agreed with the host that despite sound political relations between the two countries, economic cooperation has not yet matched their potential and strengths.

He proposed the Emir continue to support the strengthening of the two countries' relations, turning the leaders' determination and commitments into reality. The two countries need to speed up negotiations for the signing of key agreements to establish a solid legal framework for bilateral cooperation, such as a free trade agreement or comprehensive economic partnership agreement, as well as agreements on food and energy security, he said, encouraging the Qatar Investment Authority to invest in strategic, healthcare, and education infrastructure in Vietnam.

The PM stressed that with a population of over 100 million, Vietnam can supply Qatar with a high-quality workforce. He also suggested Qatar provide more scholarships for Vietnamese students; while encouraging expanded cooperation in digital transformation, green transition, and circular economy.

The two sides agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a new height, aligning with the aspirations and interests of their citizens, and to strengthen coordination and consultation on regional and international issues to promote regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development.

PM Chinh praised Qatar’s role and the Emir’s efforts in seeking reconciliation solutions to current complicated global issues, affirming Vietnam supports the just struggle of the Palestinian people and the two-state solution, and stays ready to join hands with Qatar in ensuring stability and peace in the region.

The two leaders welcomed the enhancement of people-to-people exchanges and cultural connectivity, and the acceleration of negotiations for a visa waiver agreement for ordinary passport holders to facilitate the travelling of both nations' citizens. They also agreed to assign the two countries' respective ministries and agencies to realise the commitments and agreements reached during the visit.

PM Chinh conveyed invitations from Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man to the Emir to visit Vietnam in 2025. The Emir accepted the invitation with pleasure, affirming his anticipation for the upcoming visit to Vietnam./.