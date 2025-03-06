Vietnamese PM hosts welcome ceremony for Kyrgyz counterpart

This is the first visit to Vietnam by a Kyrgyz prime minister since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992. The trip is expected to develop the Vietnam – Kyrgyzstan friendship and cooperation in a more substantive and effective manner across all sectors.



Following the ceremony, the two PMs started their talks. Before the meeting, they toured a photo exhibition showcasing the landscapes, people, and positive relations between Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan, which was jointly organised by the Government Office and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).



Over the past years, Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan have maintained robust friendship relations through bilateral delegation exchanges and close coordination in international organisations and multilateral forums.

Despite these positive political ties, economic cooperation remains modest. Two-way trade reached only 7.5 million USD in 2023 and expanded to 13.5 million USD last year. As of October 2024, Kyrgyzstan had only one investment project in Vietnam with registered capital of 5 million USD, indicating substantial untapped potential for enhanced partnership.



PM Kasimalyev's visit represents a significant milestone, marking a new development phase in the bilateral relations while providing a catalyst to deepen the traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas where both countries possess potential and strengths.



During his stay, besides talks with PM Minister Chinh, the Kyrgyz PM will meet with other high-ranking Vietnamese Party and State leaders. Both sides will discuss ways to enhance relations across political-diplomatic and economic-trade-investment spheres, while exploring cooperation in promising fields such as transport, agriculture, culture, education, tourism, local partnerships, and people-to-people exchanges, towards elevating bilateral relations at an appropriate time to match the new situation./.