Vietnamese PM attends memorial service for former Lao leader

The Vietnamese delegation, led by PM Pham Minh Chinh, attends the memorial service for former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and former President of Laos Khamtay Siphandone in Vientiane on April 7. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and Government to attend the memorial service for former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and former President of Laos Khamtay Siphandone in Vientiane on April 7.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Government leader had meetings with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

At the meetings, on behalf of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam, PM Chinh expressed his profound sorrow and extended his deep and sincere condolences to the Lao Party, State, people, and the bereaved.

PM Pham Minh Chinh extends condolences to the Party and State of Laos. (Photo: VNA)

He showed his deep admiration for comrade Khamtay Siphandone’s tremendous contributions, which left an indelible mark on the history of Laos’s construction and development and the revolutionary movement of the three Indochinese countries.

PM Chinh affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always deeply value and remember the role and contributions of the former Lao Party and State leader — a great friend, a close and loyal comrade, who played a vital role in building, nurturing, and developing the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.

The PM expressed his firm belief that the Party, State, and people of Laos will transform this loss into a great source of strength to further build and develop Laos into a strong and prosperous nation.

PM Pham Minh Chinh shares the sorrow with the bereaved. (Photo: VNA)

On behalf of the Lao Party, State, and people, the Lao leaders sincerely thanked and showed deep emotion at the condolences extended by the Vietnamese Party, State, and people over the passing of comrade Khamtay Siphandone. They also expressed deep gratitude for Vietnam’s decision to hold a two-day national mourning for comrade Khamtay Siphandone, which demonstrated the rare and loyal special solidarity between the two Parties, States, and people of the two nations, as well as the close personal ties among the top leaders of Vietnam and Laos.



Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone sincerely thanked for the profound affection shown by the Vietnamese Party, State, and people towards their Lao counterparts, particularly towards comrade Khamtay Siphandone.



He highly appreciated the valuable and heartfelt support that Vietnam has provided to Laos in its past struggle for national independence, as well as in the country's efforts to build, protect, and develop the nation over the years.



The two countries’ leaders also exchanged views on the current socio-economic development situation and priorities in each country.



The Lao leaders announced that they will send a high-ranking delegation to Vietnam to attend the fourth P4G Summit in 2025 and the grand celebration and parade marking 50 years of national reunification of Vietnam.



The Vietnamese and Lao leaders affirmed that, under any circumstances, the Party, State, and people of both nations will continue to do their utmost to preserve and nurture the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos./.