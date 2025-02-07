Vietnamese pianist takes first place at international competition

Pianist Nguyen Duc Kien at the 6th Fujairah International Piano Competition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Photo: Courtesy of Nguyen Duc Kien)



Nguyen Duc Kien from the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM) has won first prize at the 6th Fujairah International Piano Competition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Kien was honoured in a group of musicians aged 14 to 17, beating 24 other contestants from more than 10 different countries, including strong contenders from Russia, China, France, America, Egypt, Azerbaijan and Armenia. At the two rounds in Fujairah, he performed works by Carl Czerny, Beethoven and Chopin.

The 17 year-old pianist, who does not come from a musical family, studies with Associate Professor, PhD in art Nguyen Huy Phuong.

Kien's prize inspires young pianists in Vietnam, Phuong said. I'm very proud of him. This prize contributes to affirming Vietnam’s position on the classical music map in the world.

It also proves advanced music training in Vietnam and Vietnamese talents can be on a par with international talents.

He has already shown his gifts, previously winning international awards, including the 1st prize at the ASEAN Piano Contest 2019 in China and the 1st prize at the International Chopin Contest in Thailand.

In 2023, Kien was also honoured at the Rachmaninoff International Piano Competition for Young People held in Russia. At the competition, he and other finalists had a chance to play with the Moscow Symphony Orchestra.

In UAE, another Vietnamese, Nguyen Minh Viet from Hanoi Arts College, took the third prize in group B for 11 to 13-year-olds, while VNAM's student Vo Giap Phong was given a certificate in group A for performers aged 8 to 10.

The Fujairah International Piano Competition is organised by the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy and sponsored by the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Hamad Al-Sharqi.

The event has been held since 2019 with the participation of professionals from all ages and from all over the world. The competition has become one of the leading musical events on a global scale, contributing to cultural and artistic exchange between nations, according to the director of the Fujairah Academy of Fine Arts, Ali Abid al-Hafiti.

The competition's regional round was held in ten countries, including Russia, France, Italy, Germany, England and Japan. The final round was held at the end of last month across four age groups./.