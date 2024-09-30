Making news
Vietnamese Party, State leader’s visit shows strong support for Cuba: Cuban official
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency in Havana, Fredesmán Turró stated that the visit marked a significant step forward in advancing bilateral relations.
He said the Vietnamese leader visited Cuba immediately after being elected as State President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Central Committee, reflecting the Southeast Asian nation’s deep affection for Cuba, as well as its understanding and sharing with the challenges and hardships facing Cuba.
According to Fredesmán Turró, during the trip, the highest Party and State leaders of both countries exchanged views and information on their respective domestic situations as well as international affairs. Important agreements were reached in the areas of politics, economy, trade, investment, and cooperation, creating new momentum for the countries’ relationship.
Vietnam is currently a key Asian investor in Cuba, and Cuba is hoping to attract even more investment from Vietnam, he said. The two nations aim to strengthen their trade, economic ties, and cooperation, particularly in food production and consumer goods.
Lam’s visit saw several agreements signed to foster new dynamics in the bilateral relationship. The Cuban official noted these pacts represent a new step forward in the ever-growing fraternal ties between Vietnam and Cuba.
He also recommended that the countries’ communist parties and youth unions engage in more frequent exchanges, including student exchange programmes, while efforts should be made to enhance their locality-to-locality cooperation to instill the warm friendship in their future generations and young leaders./.