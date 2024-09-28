Vietnamese Party General Secretary, President meets with leader of Cuban revolution

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (L) and leader of the Cuban revolution General Raul Castro Ruz. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam had a meeting with leader of the Cuban revolution General Raul Castro Ruz in Havana on September 27 morning (local time) as part of his state visit to the Caribbean country.

The event was also attended by First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



Briefing Raúl Castro on the major contents of his earlier talks with Miguel Diaz-Canel as well as his meetings with President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, Lam said the two sides evaluated that his visit was a success and achieved practical outcomes, helping to consolidate and tighten the political trust and close sentiments between the two Parties, States and peoples.



They also concurred on comprehensive cooperation orientations in all areas, with the relationship between the two Parties playing the role as the political foundation and shaping up strategic orientations for the bilateral ties, while defence, security and external relations are enhanced, and economic, trade and investment ties promoted, particularly in the domains of rice production and energy.



Lam laid stress on the support of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro for Vietnam, which, he said, became a symbol of the era and has been a valuable legacy of the Vietnam – Cuba relations and thanked Raul Castro for his sentiments for Vietnam and significant contributions to the bilateral relationship.



He took this occasion to thank the Cuban Party, State and people as well as Raul Castro for their special gestures over the passing of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, while affirming to continue intensifying the special relationship, comprehensive cooperation and solidarity with the Cuban people, helping them overcome this tough time.



Lam went on to introduce Vietnam’s achievements after nearly 40 years of Doi moi (renewal), share Vietnam's socialism building experiences and appreciate the efforts made by the Cuban Party, State and people in resolving difficulties and challenges and concretising the resolution adopted at the 8th National Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba.



Raul Castro, for his part, welcomed Lam’s visit and expressed his delight at the success of the trip. He recalled his memories and impressions of his visits to Vietnam as well as generations of Vietnamese leaders, saying he has admired the heroic Vietnamese people who were resilient and unyielding in the past struggle for national independence and reunification.



He believed that with that spirit and sound direction, the Vietnamese Party, State and people will continue obtaining new achievements on the path of socialism building.



Speaking highly of Vietnam’s renewal experiences, including the building of a strong and pure Party, he said Cuba could learn from Vietnam’s lessons as the Caribbean nation is updating its socio-economic model.



He urged Miguel Diaz-Canel and other Cuban leaders to direct ministries and sectors to concretise the agreements reached between the two sides during Lam’s visit, bringing practical benefits to the two countries' people, for peace, stability and sustainable development in the two regions and the world.



On the occasion, Lam invited Raul Castro to revisit Vietnam and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure./.