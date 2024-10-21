Vietnamese paintings displayed at London art fair

Visitors look at artworks by 13 Vietnamese painters at the Affordable Art Fair in London.(Photo: VNA)

Works by 13 Vietnamese painters were showcased at the Affordable Art Fair held in London, the UK, from October 16-20, drawing attention from local and international art lovers.

This marked the second time this year that Vietnamese artworks have been displayed at the fair, following successful participation in May.

At the fair, two galleries - the UK’s Hanoi Art House and Singapore’s ArtBlue Studio - displayed oil paintings, lacquer and acrylic works by artists Thanh Chuong, Phuong Binh, Bui Trong Du, Hoang Duc Dung, Le Thanh Son, Duong Sen, Nguyen Lam, Phuong Quoc Tri, Lieu Nguyen Huong Duong, Bui Van Hoan, Nguyen Manh Hung, Hoang Tuan, and Phan Thu Trang. Their works left strong impressions on collectors and buyers from both the UK and other countries.

Hoa Angie, Director of the Hanoi Art House, which specialises in promoting Vietnamese arts, held that Vietnamese paintings, particularly lacquer paintings, are gaining recognition among the British public through exhibitions and fairs like the Affordable Art Fair.

With the participation of 100 galleries from the UK and 17 other countries, this year’s edition featured thousands of contemporary artworks and attracted around 25,000 visitors, said Hugo Barclay, the fair’s director.

The artworks, whose prices ranging from hundreds to thousands of GBP, cater the diverse needs of collectors and buyers. The event also included art exhibitions, workshops, art tours, and discussions, providing opportunities for international artists, painters, and photographers to connect and promote their national arts.

Barclay said that the fair allowed the British public to explore arts from around the world, including Vietnam, noting that the Hanoi Art House's participation over the past decade reflects British people's growing interest in Vietnamese arts.

The Affordable Art Fair is a prestigious annual international art trade fair established in 1999, aimed at making it an accessible and joyful place for people to contemplate and purchase artworks./.