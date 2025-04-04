Vietnamese, Myanmar, UAE teams recover three quake victims in Myanmar

Vietnamese team locates quake victims (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam People's Army (VPA) rescue team, in collaboration with counterparts from Myanmar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), recovered the bodies of three elderly earthquake victims at Ottara Thiri private hospital in Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Taw on April 3 (local time).

Supported by the UAE rescue team’s sniffer dogs and specialised equipment, the Vietnamese team overcame intense heat and challenging conditions to locate and retrieve the victims buried under rubble. Their joint efforts resulted in the successful recovery of all three bodies by midday.

On the same day, the Vietnamese team deployed a medical unit to establish a field tent at the hospital, providing consultations and distributing essential medications to local residents affected by the disaster. Additionally, another group was dispatched to survey Nay Pyi Taw to identify further areas in need of rescue and relief operations./.