Vietnamese leaders extend sympathy to Laos over flooding

Flooding in Vientiane, Laos (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's top leaders sent messages of sympathy to their Lao counterparts on September 19, following reports of severe flooding and landslides ravaging Lao localities.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man extended their deepest sympathies to Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane.

In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders expressed their sympathies with the Lao authorities and people, particularly those in affected areas, believing that under the close leadership and attention of the Lao Party, State, Government and NA, the Lao people will swiftly overcome these challenges and stabilise their lives.

The Vietnamese Party, State, Government, NA and people stand side by side with their fraternal Lao people during this difficult time, they said.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent a message of sympathy to his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith./.