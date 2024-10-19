Vietnamese, Lao NAs' committees for culture, education enhance cooperation

An overview of the working session (Photo: quochoi.vn)

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh held a working session with Chairman of the Lao NA’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs Bounta Thephavong in Vientiane on October 18.

Bounta hailed the strong cooperation between the NAs of Vietnam and Laos, as well as the close collaboration between the two committees. He expressed his delight that the two committees have had many opportunities to meet, exchange, and share experiences on various matters.

Vinh, who is accompanying NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man on his official visit to the neighbouring country and attendance at the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45), congratulated Laos on its successful organisation of ASEAN events and the success of AIPA-45.

The two officials discussed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two committees. They also exchanged views on overseeing the implementation of bilateral cooperation agreements within their respective areas of responsibility.

Vinh affirmed his willingness to share legislative experiences and step up information exchange with the Lao committee. He emphasised the importance of sharing information, particularly in the fields of culture and education, as Laos is amending its Constitution.

The two sides agreed on the need for close cooperation in overseeing the implementation of treaties, programmes, and projects signed by the two countries. In particular, they highlighted the significance of monitoring cultural projects which are being carried out in Laos to address any obstacles and ensure their swift and effective implementation.

Vinh also consented with Bounta’s proposal to cooperate in organising training sessions, workshops, and study visits for experience sharing on issues related to the roles, rights, and responsibilities of both parties. He also expressed support for the Lao committee’s efforts in human resource training./.