Vietnamese language school in Laos strengthens cross-border bond

Thong Nhat Secondary School in the central Lao province of Khammouane stands as a symbol of the enduring bond between Vietnam and Laos, where lessons in Vietnamese culture and history are taught with dedication.

Established by the Vietnamese Association in Khammouane in 2024, the school covers nearly 3,500 square metres. It features 19 rooms, including 11 fully equipped classrooms, a practice room, a library, and various support facilities, with a total investment of 25 billion VND (around 1 million USD).

The school aims to meet the essential needs and aspirations of the Vietnamese community in Khammouane and the local Lao population in learning the Vietnamese language and culture.

Nguyen Thi Thuong, the school’s vice principal, said this is the school’s inaugural academic year. It currently employs 28 staff and teachers and educates 355 students — about 46% of whom are of Vietnamese descent, with the remainder being Lao students. Vietnamese language classes are held four times a week, complemented by extracurricular activities like cultural performances and sports events.

The school is not only a place of learning but also a bridge that helps preserve and spread the beauty of Vietnam’s thousand-year cultural heritage to the beautiful land of Laos, Thuong said.

Teacher Dau Thi Le Hai from Quang Binh province has been teaching in Laos since 2019 and takes pride in helping preserve the Vietnamese language among both Vietnamese and Lao students. Similarly, teacher Dinh Thi Thom hopes to continue teaching at Thong Nhat School, strengthening students' ties to Vietnamese culture and history.

Fifth-grader Pham Quang Phuoc, 10, shared his love for learning Vietnamese, hoping to pursue higher education in Vietnam after finishing high school in Laos.

Looking ahead, the Vietnamese Association in Khammouane plans to enhance the school’s educational quality and expand its scale. Their goal is to build Thong Nhat School into a leading institution that nurtures./.