Vietnamese language school in Japan grows cultural roots

Nestled in the heart of Fukuoka, Japan, the Dai Viet Language School serves as a vital hub for Vietnamese children to stay connected to their mother tongue and cultural heritage.

Every weekend, young Vietnamese learners gather there to study their native language and experience traditional customs. During the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, the school created a festive atmosphere with traditions like exchanging lucky money, New Year’s wishes, and enjoying Tet dishes and stories about Vietnamese celebrations.

Founded in 2019 under the patronage of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka, Dai Viet Language School began with just one class of eight students and three volunteer teachers. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its operations. Determined to revive Vietnamese language education, school director Nguyen Duy Anh resumed the operation of the “My Vietnamese” programme in 2023.

Today, the school runs two classes in Hakata district -one for children over five years old and another for younger learners. Despite financial constraints, all teachers continue to work on a volunteer basis, relying on community support to sustain and expand the programme.

One of the biggest challenges is adapting Vietnamese lessons for children who primarily use the Japanese writing system. To support learning, the school launched the first-ever Vietnamese library for overseas Vietnamese in August 2023, providing valuable resources for both students and teachers.

Nguyen The Vinh, parents whose children are the Vietnamese language class, emphasised the importance of their children learning Vietnamese to maintain family connections and preserve their cultural roots.

Looking ahead, the school director expressed his hope to expand the programme by developing an online curriculum and training more teachers to reach families in remote areas. He envisioned bringing the “My Vietnamese” model to other districts in Fukuoka and neighboring provinces, ensuring that Vietnamese language education continues to serve as a cultural bridge for future generations./.