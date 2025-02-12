Vietnamese intellectuals in UK, Ireland make substantive contributions to homeland

At the recent general meeting of VIS in Coventry city (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Intellectual Society in the UK and Ireland (VIS) has made substantive contributions to the Fatherland through its mentorship programme as highlighted during the organisation’s annual general meeting recently held in Coventry city.

According to Assoc.Prof.Dr. Dang Que Anh, VIS Vice President, under the mentorship programme, VIS members have provided consultations for nearly 80 lecturers from Vietnamese universities regarding publishing international research papers, securing research grants, and developing their career.

VIS has become an increasingly important bridge for Vietnam-UK scientific cooperation, receiving numerous requests for support from government agencies, local authorities, and businesses, particularly in environmental protection, net-zero initiatives, education, and health care, Anh said.

Over the past year, it facilitated multiple Vietnamese delegations’ visits to the UK to bolster collaboration in scientific research, health care, education, digital transformation, and technology.

Prof.Dr. Nguyen Xuan Huan, VIS President, highlighted the society’s encouraging results in 2024, with a successful mentorship programme, scientific seminars, and research capacity-building programmes for Vietnamese organisations and researchers. The society maintained member engagement through an online discussion called Coffee Talk, where members across the UK share research activities, professional experiences, and soft skills.

Additionally, it consolidated and developed relationships with such partners as the British Council, and intellectual and science associations in Europe, while working to promote connectivity with the Vietnamese community in the UK, he added.

Looking ahead, Anh said VIS will enhance support for Vietnamese lecturers and scientists pursuing doctoral studies abroad, particularly in the UK. The society will continue working closely with various sectors to promote cooperation with the UK and Ireland in critical areas like climate change, net-zero initiatives, and digital transformation.

Established in 2020, VIS comprises over 160 members, including professors and doctors from more than 60 universities across the UK and Ireland. The organisation aims to strengthen cooperation among Vietnamese scientists and intellectuals while enhancing the reputation of the Vietnamese community in the UK and Ireland as well as bolstering the bilateral relations, particularly in scientific research and education./.