Vietnamese in Sri Lanka gather for early Tet celebration

At the early Lunar New Year celebration in Colombo on January 5. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in Colombo hosted an early Lunar New Year celebration on January 5, bringing together hundreds of Vietnamese living and working in Sri Lanka.

The event was also attended by the Secretary General of the Sri Lanka - Viet Nam Solidarity Association and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka.

In her address, Ambassador Trinh Thi Tam highlighted Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in 2024, particularly its position as a regional and global economic bright spot. The country achieved a GDP growth rate of over 7% and a trade surplus of about 25 billion USD. Foreign investment reached nearly 40 billion USD while tourist arrivals approached the pre-pandemic levels at more than 18 million visitors.

She also underscored Vietnam’s robust diplomatic progress both bilaterally and multilaterally, further strengthening its international standing and prestige, while commending the Vietnamese community in Sri Lanka for their contributions to both local development and bilateral relations.

Last year, despite the host nation’s political, security and economic challenges, the community actively participated in various cultural events, including the celebration of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday, National Day, Vietnamese Women’s Day, and international charity bazaar, helping foreigners have a better insight into the Vietnamese people and culture. The community also demonstrated their solidarity by raising fund to support victims of Typhoon Yagi in the homeland, she stated.

Looking ahead to 2025, the diplomat said the embassy will organise an array of political, cultural, and economic activities as two countries are celebrating their 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations while Vietnam will commemorate several historic milestones like the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, 80th National Day, and 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification. She expressed her hope that the events will receive enthusiastic response and support from the community.

Tam also said she wishes that the overseas Vietnamese will continue upholding solidarity as well as promoting and preserving the homeland’s cultural traits, pledging support to build a community with stronger bonds and development.

At the event, she presented certificates of merit to three individuals with standout contributions to community work and cultural promotion in the host nation./.