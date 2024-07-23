Making news
Vietnamese in France honour memories of late Party leader
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang has expressed profound sorrow which he shared with embassy staff, Vietnamese representative agencies, the Vietnamese community in France, and French friends on the passing of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.
The diplomat said the late Party chief left a deep and lasting impression on friends and partners in France. Recalling the leader's visit to the European nation in 2018, he noted that it marked a significant milestone, ushering in notable progress in bilateral relations.
According to him, phone calls and exchanges between the Party chief and the President and other high-ranking leaders of France generated substantial momentum in the two nations’ relations.
He stated that directives from the Party General Secretary regarding the ties in particular and Vietnamese diplomacy in general have truly been a loadstar for the activities of diplomats, external affairs officials, and Vietnamese representative agencies abroad. They also serve as a fundamental strategic direction for partners from both countries to continue striving towards the stronger, deeper, and more substantive Vietnam-France strategic partnership.
With a strong impression on the anti-corruption campaign initiated by the Party leader, Can Van Kiet from the Union of Vietnamese in France (UGVF) described it as a major revolution that has contributed to fostering absolute trust in the Party’s leadership among the Vietnamese people at home and overseas.
He said the large-scale drive, guided by the principle of “no off-limits zones”, has brought to justice many corrupt officials who abused their power for illicit gains, caused public asset losses and hindered the country’s progress.
Calling the campaign a significant achievement of the Party General Secretary, Kiet assessed that it has contributed to purifying the Party, ensuring that both domestic citizens and overseas Vietnamese have absolute trust in the Party’s policies.
Expressing his sorrow at the nation's loss of an outstanding leader, Professor Dr. Nguyen Duc Khuong, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts Global (AVSE Global), shared his impressions of the late Party chief gained from his working trips in Vietnam. According to Khuong, the Party General Secretary was a person of profound intellect and a role model for continuous learning and advancement. Khuong described Trong as a skilled diplomat respected by international partners for his great concern for future generations, adding the leader focused on identifying and nurturing talent with a belief that human resources are the cornerstone of social progress and are essential for Vietnam to stand shoulder to shoulder with global powers.
The scholar praised two key policies introduced by the Party General Secretary: the multi-dimensional and multilateral diplomatic approach which emphasises cooperation for development and global peace, and the anti-corruption campaign directly overseen by the late leader which aims to ensure transparency and strengthen the Party so as to solidify public trust in its leadership.
These policies are essential for Vietnam to rise as an independent, free, happy, and inclusively developed nation, in line with the aspirations of late President Ho Chi Minh and the people, the expert asserted.
Nguyen Phan Bao Thuy, President of the Union of Vietnamese Students in France (UEVF), emphasised the Party General Secretary’s significant leadership role and contributions to the nation, particularly in strengthening the political system and combating corruption. In various positions entrusted by the Party, State, and people, he, along with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, implemented precise and effective decisions that have yielded clear results. This has raised awareness and commitment among administrative officials to fulfill their duties.
Thuy noted that the late leader’s contributions to purifying the state apparatus have fostered a culture of integrity and dedication among officials at all levels, restoring public trust. The Party General Secretary dedicated his entire life to serving the people, adhering to President Ho Chi Minh's teachings of diligence, integrity, public-spiritedness, and impartiality, prioritising national development. As an exemplary disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, he consistently worked to elevate Vietnam on the global stage, and his lifelong commitment and loyalty to noble ideals were evident until his last moments.
The Vietnamese people always cherish and are grateful for their simple, warm, talented, and dedicated leader, Thuy said, adding that the younger generation, particularly overseas students, will uphold this spirit and wish to contribute wholeheartedly and transparently to their homeland’s development, regardless of where they are./.