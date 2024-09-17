Vietnamese in Brussels celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

UGVB President Huynh Cong My speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese expatriates across Belgium gathered in Brussels on September 15 to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, turning the event into a warm reunion.

Held by the General Association of Vietnamese in Belgium (UGVB), the event saw the presence of Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao and officials from Ixelles district, a hub of Vietnamese community in Belgium.

UGVB President Huynh Cong My opened the event with a tribute to the victims of Typhoon Yagi, urging the community to rally support for those affected by the devastating natural disaster.

A cultural highlight of the event was the traditional 'Ao dai' fashion show, featuring Belgian husbands and Vietnamese-Belgian children. The flowing 'Ao dai', imbued with rich Vietnamese symbolism, created a bridge between the two cultures.

Beyond the runway, the festival was a sensory feast, with a vibrant food and traditional product fair. Aromas of familiar Vietnamese delicacies, from mooncakes and 'pho' (noodle soup) to spring rolls and sticky rice filled the air, enticing visitors to indulge in the tastes of home.

A Vietnamese book stall offered a literary escape, while an 'Ao dai' stall showcased exquisite designs, allowing visitors to take home their favourite pieces.

A charitable aspect of the event was the sale of Vietnamese goods by the Friends for Vietnamese Kids group, aimed at raising funds for underprivileged students in the northern province of Bac Giang.

Additionally, the festival raised a total of 1,110 EUR (1,234 USD) to support Vietnamese flood victims.

Lion and dragon dance performances also added to the festive atmosphere, delighting children and adults alike./.