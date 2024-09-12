Making news
Vietnamese, German parties hold 9th dialogue in Berlin
Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Nguyen Xuan Thang led a CPV delegation to the event from September 10-11.
Participants discussed the roles of the multilateralism, increasing contributions by multilateral institutions to promoting peace and development, as well as cooperation to settle disputes and conflicts in the region and the world over. Also on the table were the collaboration in response to climate change, particularly in the context that natural disasters have caused destruction in many countries, and measures to bolster the ties between the two parties and the Vietnam – Germany strategic partnership amidst complicated developments and uncertainties across the globe.
The two sides affirmed that the dialogue is an important event that breathes fresh air to and helps deepen the relations between the two parties and countries. They agreed to continue the mechanism, enhance the discussion of theoretical and practical issues, work together in sustainable and inclusive development, and respond to climate change. Besides, they concurred to cooperate in the development of high-tech industry, eco-agriculture, high-quality human resources, promotion of digital transformation and just energy transition, as well as local cooperation and people-to-people exchange.
The two sides reached consensus to organise their 10th dialogue in Hanoi next year with the participation of leaders, policy makers, scholars, and young party members, saying this will be an activity to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The German side laid a stress on the similarities in viewpoints and stances between the two parties and countries, highlighting they respect international laws and the UN Charter, as well as support all-level cooperation at various regional and international forums.
At the discussions, it offered condolences to the Vietnamese leaders and people over the severe damage caused by Typhoon Yagi.
Thang thanked the German government and the SPD for the sentiment to Vietnam, and suggested agencies of the two parties and countries continue carrying out measures to promote substantive collaboration in such areas as sustainable development, climate change response, high-quality workforce, and cooperation mechanisms between localities.
At a working session with the Vietnamese Embassy, Thang and Ambassador Vu Quang Minh launched a campaign to raise donation in support of the Vietnamese victims of the typhoon Yagi./.