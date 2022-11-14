Vietnamese, German government leaders meet with press in Hanoi



PM Chinh reaffirmed that the Chancellor’s visit is of great significance, marking the two countries' relations entering a new stage of development, creating momentum to deepen the Strategic Partnership, expanding bilateral cooperation for sustainable development, jointly solving global issues, for peace, cooperation and development in the region and in the world.



He told the press that on the threshold of and during the visit, the two countries’ agencies have completed procedures and signed three cooperation documents on defence, energy transition, and labour and vocational training.



In the spirit of mutual trust and understanding, the two sides comprehensively reviewed the multifaceted collaboration, agreed on major directions and measures to improve cooperation efficiency and expand to other fields, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, PM Chinh stated.



The PM said that he had proposed the German Government encourage German businesses to invest in Vietnam in the fields where Germany has strength such as digital transformation, green transformation, renewable energy, strategic infrastructure, and manufacturing; and urge the European Commission’s removal of its ‘yellow card’ warning against Vietnamese aquatic products exports, given the nation’s strict implementation of the commission’s recommendations related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing towards sustainable fishery development.

The two leaders reiterated the importance of ensuring peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea; settling disputes via peaceful measures on the basis of international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), he said.

Chancellor Scholz stated that Vietnam is a very important partner of the German government and businesses, especially since the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect in 2020.

As Vietnam is one of the countries hard hit by climate change, Germany wants to support the country in achieving its goal of reducing net carbon emissions, he said, adding that energy dialogues between the two countries, launched in 2022, have created a basis for them to exchange opportunities and challenges.



The Chancellor also stressed that Germany also supports Vietnam in ASEAN activities, thus further promoting the cooperative partnership between Germany and ASEAN. He expressed his expectation for the first EU-ASEAN summit to be held in Brussels, Belgium, next month./.