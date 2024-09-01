Making news
Vietnamese-funded secondary school inaugurated in Laos
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vu Dai Thang, member of the Vietnamese Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Quang Binh provincial Party’s Committee, said the school is a gift from the Vietnamese Government with the central province of Quang Binh working as the project's investor. The project aims to preserve and promote Vietnamese cultural identity within the Vietnamese community in Khammouane, while providing better educational opportunities for local students.
Thang expressed his hope that, alongside the Laos-Vietnam Friendship School, Khammouane-Quang Binh, the Thong Nhat secondary school would become a symbol of the two provinces’ special solidarity and comprehensive and enduring cooperation.
Nguyen Van Hung, President of the Vietnamese Association in Khammouane, extended heartfelt gratitude to leaders and people of Quang Binh for their generous support in building the fully equipped and modern secondary school.
He said that the school would serve as a hub for preserving and promoting Vietnamese cultural identity in Khammouane. Addressing the legitimate needs of the Vietnamese expatriate community, it will focus on teaching, learning, and the preservation of Vietnamese language for their children and local Lao students.
The construction of the school, with a total investment of 25 billion VND (1 million USD), began in April last year on an area of nearly 3,500 square metres provided by the Lao province to the association. The school has a three-story classroom building with a total floor area of over 1,400 square metres, including 19 rooms, fully equipped with resources for 11 theory classrooms, one practical classroom, a library, and additional facilities.
On the occasion, Quang Binh donated 150 million VND to the school for purchasing teaching and learning materials. Following the handover ceremony, its students and teachers began their first classes of the 2024-2025 academic year./.