Vietnamese culture, cuisine introduced at Malaysian expo

Joining as a partner, the Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association sets up 10 booths to introduce visitors to traditional Vietnamese dishes such as pho (beef noodle soup), banh mi (bread), and spring rolls. Additionally, various Vietnamese food products are being sold, including instant noodles, dried pho, instant coffee, and different types of sauces.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency's resident reporter on the sidelines of the event, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor Le Phu Cuong emphasised the necessity to participate in fairs to promote Vietnamese cuisine.



Cuong said that in the future, the Trade Office and Embassy of Vietnam will continue to support organisations and activities that promote Vietnamese products to enhance related awareness and interest among Malaysian consumers.



Highlighting the promotion of the country's image through cultural interaction, including culinary delights, President of the Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association Tran Thi Chang noted that the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the association and IFOOD – a leading food event organiser in Malaysia – at the fair’s opening ceremony is set to provide more favourable conditions for it to participate in major food events in the country./.