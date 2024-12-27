Making news
Vietnamese-coordinated resolution on UN Joint Staff Pension Fund approved
The Resolution acknowledges positive results in the operation of the fund over the past year. The fund has a total value of nearly 100 billion USD with 150,000 beneficiaries.
During the negotiations, facing the diverse perspectives and proposals from many countries, Vietnam, as a coordinator, made efforts to find solutions to narrow the gaps, promote compromises, and build consensus on the content of the draft Resolution, ensuring that this important resolution received the support of all UN member countries.
The chair of the Fifth Committee and UN member countries hailed Vietnam's role and practical contributions in the process of drafting the Resolution. This outcome further demonstrates Vietnam's commitment as an active, reliable, and responsible member, as well as its coordination and leadership capabilities in UN forums.
At the session, the committee decided on the personnel structure and budget of the UNJSPF’s Secretariat, while outlining the fund’s operational orientations through 2025, including measures to simplify pension payment procedures, diversify investment methods, and strengthen investments in emerging markets and developing countries to lift the fund’s value in the future.
Also at the session, the Fifth Committee approved more than 20 other resolutions on organisational, administrative, and budgetary issues of UN agencies, as well as the contributions of UN member states to the organisation's 2025 budget./.