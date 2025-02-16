Vietnamese community in Indonesia celebrates Lunar New Year

The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia hosted a Lunar New Year 2025 celebration in Jakarta on February 14.

The event gathered Vietnamese expatriates living and working in Indonesia, aiming to foster community ties and preserve cultural traditions during the Lunar New Year Festival (Tet).



Ambassador Ta Van Thong highlighted Vietnam’s achievements in 2024, including a 7.09% economic growth rate, placing it among the world’s fastest-growing economies.

He praised the contributions of the Vietnamese community in Indonesia, emphasising their unity and commitment to the homeland.

Thong also noted that 2025 marks significant milestones for Vietnam and Indonesia as both countries are celebrating the 80th anniversary of National Day and 70 years of diplomatic relations. He urged the community to further strengthen bilateral ties and participate in the embassy's upcoming initiatives, such as cultural exhibitions and culinary festivals.



The event featured vibrant performances by the embassy's staff and Vietnamese students, alongside traditional Tet dishes like banh chung and pho, creating a warm, festive atmosphere.



The celebration reinforced cultural pride and solidarity among the Vietnamese expatriates, underscoring the enduring bond between Vietnam and the homeland./.